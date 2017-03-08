A tax on college students
The University of Montana is struggling financially due to several years of falling enrollment, and though it is taking the right steps toward recovery, discussions happening in the Legislature right now will help determine just how steep a hill Missoula's largest employer will have to climb. Legislators absolutely must allocate sufficient funding for higher education in Montana to remain competitive on a national scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Mar 7
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar 5
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC