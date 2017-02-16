Women sentenced for roles in robbery,...

Women sentenced for roles in robbery, carjacking, kidnapping

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Progress

The two women have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a robbery, carjacking and kidnapping in Missoula last May. The Missoulian reports Carissa Lynn Kopp was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison while Hannah Nicole Parker received a five-year sentence. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

