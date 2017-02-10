Woman denies driving during crash that killed man, daughter

A 21-year-old Missoula woman says she was not driving during a crash last September that killed a man and his 3-year-old daughter. The Missoulian reports Ashley Nicole Thomas pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and drugs for a September 2016 crash on Interstate 90 that killed Brandon Zuleger and his daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.