Woman denies driving during crash that killed man, daughter
A 21-year-old Missoula woman says she was not driving during a crash last September that killed a man and his 3-year-old daughter. The Missoulian reports Ashley Nicole Thomas pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and drugs for a September 2016 crash on Interstate 90 that killed Brandon Zuleger and his daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan 17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC