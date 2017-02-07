University of Montana enrollment drop...

University of Montana enrollment drops, MSU sets new record

Enrollment at the University of Montana has once again dropped, while Montana State University is celebrating a record-high count of students. The Missoulian reports that both institutions announced Friday that UM totaled 12,419 students, whereas MSU counted 16,440 students.

