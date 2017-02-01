UM School of Theatre & Dance Produces Play by Montana Rep's Missoula Colony Contributor

The University of Montana's School of Theatre production of Melissa Ross 's exciting new play Thinner Than Water is a special occasion for everyone at Montana Repertory Theatre because the Rep's summer playwriting program, The Missoula Colony, was one of the first script-development programs to recognize and support Melissa's talent. In the summers of 2012 and 2013, Melissa came to Missoula to take part in Colony 17 and Colony 18. She was recommended to the Rep by Marsha Norman , Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and head of playwriting at Juilliard.

