UM School of Theatre & Dance Produces...

UM School of Theatre & Dance Produces Play by Montana Rep's Missoula Colony Contributor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The University of Montana's School of Theatre production of Melissa Ross 's exciting new play Thinner Than Water is a special occasion for everyone at Montana Repertory Theatre because the Rep's summer playwriting program, The Missoula Colony, was one of the first script-development programs to recognize and support Melissa's talent. In the summers of 2012 and 2013, Melissa came to Missoula to take part in Colony 17 and Colony 18. She was recommended to the Rep by Marsha Norman , Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and head of playwriting at Juilliard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan 17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff Oct '16 Marty Karloff 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC