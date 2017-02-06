Snow causes Missoula theater collapse
Heavy snow buildup caused a roof to collapse at a Missoula theater that was preparing to host the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. The Missoulian reports that the Silver Theater's roof caved in on Saturday, just minutes after its executive director, Carolyn Maier, ordered people inside to get out.
