See the advisory...

National Weather Service-Missoula has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern portion of Clearwater County from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday. Light snow will develop late Tuesday night intensifying early Wednesday morning.
