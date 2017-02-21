Resettling refugees in a time of unce...

Resettling refugees in a time of uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Martha's Vineyard Times

It was the dead of winter in 1995 when Makenzie Brookes, a junior in high school then, moved to Martha's Vineyard, and she didn't come without protesting. "I had never been here," Makenzie remembered during a conversation with The Times a few weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Martha's Vineyard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff Oct '16 Marty Karloff 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC