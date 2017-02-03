Report: Montana's outdoors brought economic boost in 2016
A University of Montana research institute says that more than 12 million tourists visited the Big Sky State last year, spending nearly $3.5 billion and supporting nearly 53,000 jobs. Montana's mountains, rivers, lakes, wildlife and national parks are a bigger and bigger draw, according to the university's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.
