Pulitzer-winning journalist Andrew Schneider dies at age 74
The Missoulian reports Schneider died Friday in Salt Lake City while being treated for pulmonary disease. Schneider shared two Pulitzers while working at the Pittsburgh Press .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC