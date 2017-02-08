MSSA Offers Alternative for Missoula, "Education, Not Regulation"
The Montana Shooting Sports Association has offered a Resolution to the Missoula City Council to replace its failed ordinance to regulate private firearm transfers. The Resolution proposed by MSSA relies on education to help make Missoulians safer with firearms, and includes support for education for children through adults.
