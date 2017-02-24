Montana Supreme Court Asked to Rehear Homicide Case Appeal

A Montana man found guilty of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider his appeal. The Missoulian reports the state high court upheld Markus Kaarma's deliberate homicide conviction earlier this month after rejecting his arguments that jurors weren't properly instructed about justifiable use of force and that pre-trial news coverage biased the Missoula jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.