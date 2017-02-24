Montana Supreme Court Asked to Rehear...

Montana Supreme Court Asked to Rehear Homicide Case Appeal

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

A Montana man found guilty of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider his appeal. The Missoulian reports the state high court upheld Markus Kaarma's deliberate homicide conviction earlier this month after rejecting his arguments that jurors weren't properly instructed about justifiable use of force and that pre-trial news coverage biased the Missoula jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dogs at large constantly 6 hr Concerned Pet Owner 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC