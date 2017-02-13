Missoula woman charged for crash that killed boyfriend
A 19-year-old Missoula woman has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence the connection to a crash that killed her boyfriend. The Missoulian reports that Trai Ann Dewey made her initial court appearance Monday after the Friday crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan 17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC