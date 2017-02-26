Missoula Woman Arrested After Hit-and-run Death
A 32-year-old Missoula woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence for a hit-and-run death. The Missoulian reports Emily Bess Levens also faces charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person was killed, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
