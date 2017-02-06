Jurors deliberating in December 2015 Missoula murder case
A Missoula County jury is deliberating in the case of a Missoula man charged with killing his girlfriend in December 2015 and dumping her body southwest of the city. In closing statements Monday morning, deputy county attorney Jordan Kilby reminded jurors that friends and co-workers testified that Charlie Ann Wyrick told them Emmanuel Gomez beat and threatened to kill her.
