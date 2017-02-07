Jonny Fritz to Tour With Margo Price ...

Jonny Fritz to Tour With Margo Price This Month

Before he released the new album Sweet Creep last year, Jonny Fritz embarked upon a musical and spiritual journey traversing India with Robert Ellis and Nashville filmmaker Joshua Shoemaker. Courtesy of Rolling Stone Country, the first peek at his trip with a performance of the song "Forever Whatever" can now be seen HERE "We met this woman Neeti and her brother Raj at the Devi Music Ashram," Fritz explained.

