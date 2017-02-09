In response to Daines and DeVos, Missoula Rises
Montanans burned up the congressional switchboard last week. They took to Twitter, to Facebook, to email, all in an effort to let Sen. Steve Daines know where they stood when it came to Betsy DeVos and her nomination as Secretary of Education.…
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
