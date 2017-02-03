Another round of snow, rain to snarl travel in the Pacific Northwest this weekend

A pair of winter storms will bring additional rounds of rain and snow to storm-weary residents of the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The first in the series will be a continuation of the storm that paralyzed Portland, Oregon, with freezing rain into Friday, causing numerous accidents and resulting in the closure of portions of Interstate 5. Though wet weather will persist on Saturday, travel conditions in the Interstate-5 corridor between Seattle and Portland will vastly improve as temperatures rise well into the 40s.

