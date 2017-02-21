Anna Helene Laursen
Florence - Anna Helene Laursen peacefully passed away of natural causes in her home surrounded by her family on February 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bitterroot Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC