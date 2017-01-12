UM announces public planetarium shows for spring

MISSOULA The University of Montana's Department of Physics and Astronomy invites the public to its spring semester planetarium shows in The Payne Family Native American Center Star Gazing Room this month through May. The 50-minute shows will be offered at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Fridays on the following dates: Jan. 20; Feb. 3 and 17; March 3, 17 and 31; ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.