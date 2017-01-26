Trump hiring freeze leaves Forest Service workers wondering about firefighting jobs

A member of the Huron-Manstee National Forest Wildland Fire Module crew works to rehab firelines built during the 2016 Roaring Lion fire in the Bitterroot Valley. A member of the Huron-Manstee National Forest Wildland Fire Module crew works to rehab firelines built during the 2016 Roaring Lion fire in the Bitterroot Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.