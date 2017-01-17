Trial begins in fraud case against former Vann's CEO
A trial is underway in Missoula in the case of the former CEO of Vann's Inc., who is charged with defrauding the employee-owned electronics and appliance store, forcing it into bankruptcy. Defense attorney Michael Sherwood told jurors on Tuesday that prosecutors could not prove George Leslie Manlove intended to defraud the company founded by his father-in-law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC