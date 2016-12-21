State fails to keep emails despite op...

State fails to keep emails despite open government laws

The Missoulian reports that the state archives are supposed to be a storing place for the important records about the government, but no emails are being kept. Officials say the problem is two pronged: agencies delete emails too soon and the archives do not have the equipment to accept digital records.

