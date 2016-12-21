Ski areas forced to close due to record-low temperatures - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST
The Missoulian reported that Snowbowl outside of Missoula, Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg and Blacktail Mountain near Lakeside all closed Monday due to weather. All three areas were also closed Tuesday.
