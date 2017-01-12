Refugees from Africa, Iraq find homes...

Refugees from Africa, Iraq find homes near in Missoula

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Progress

Missoula has become a refuge for more than 40 men, women and children from war-ravaged lands in Africa and Iraq, more than 30 years after last of some 550 refugees from Southeast Asia, most of them Hmong who supported U.S. efforts in the secret war in Laos, were brought to western Montana. The International Rescue Committee and volunteers of Soft Landing Missoula stepped in to help after the community offered to help the latest refugees resettle in Montana.

