MRL's Missoula spill came as state Superfund site nears action phase
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's more a sheen than a full-fledged plume these days. Cleanup measures over the decades have sopped up much of the diesel fuel from spills and leaks that ended up deep beneath the surface in the Missoula rail yard, directly below two locomotive refueling stations and atop the regional aquifer.
