Montana U.S. attorney designates civil rights prosecutor - Sun, 22 Jan 2017 PST

The U.S. attorney for Montana has hired a prosecutor to focus on civil rights, part of a nationwide push by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The job will be handled Brendan McCarthy, an assistant U.S. attorney for the past four years, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported Sunday .

