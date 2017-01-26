Missoula woman avoids jail time for d...

Missoula woman avoids jail time for defrauding elderly man

A Missoula woman will avoid jail time defrauding a 70-year-old man with dementia out of nearly a quarter-million dollars in assets. The Missoulian reported Saturday that a judge has imposed a sentence of 20 years in the Department of Corrections for 39-year-old Sara Louise Snyder.

