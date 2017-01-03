Missoula man charged with kicking police dog after chase
A 32-year-old Missoula man faces several charges alleging he nearly hit four pedestrians while speeding, fled a traffic stop and kicked a police dog. The Missoulian reports David William Wozniak was charged Monday with felony criminal endangerment and several misdemeanors including driving under the influence of drugs and harming a police dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
|Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat
|Oct '16
|Clarence Honker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC