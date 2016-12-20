Heavy Rock Icons Mastodon Announce Spring Headlining Tour Dates
Atlanta-based heavy rock icons MASTODON have confirmed a spring U.S. headline tour which will kick off on April 14th in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The tour also includes stops at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5th.
