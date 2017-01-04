George Dennison, Broncos' Rick Dennison's father and former Montana president, dies
Former University of Montana President George Dennison died Tuesday due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, the school announced. He was 81. Dennison oversaw sustained growth at the university.
