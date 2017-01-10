Creative Peaks: Passageway to Art

Creative Peaks: Passageway to Art

Tuesday Jan 10

Intricate illustrations, icy edges, bursts of color, projected poems, nature observations, and conceptual carvings-these are themes that will be on view this year in the Center for the Arts' Theater Gallery. The Center just announced its line-up of six local and regional artists who will fill the gallery walls with compelling works in the months to come.

