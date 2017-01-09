Continue reading In the wake of Baylor, college leaders need to do more to enforce Title IX
A President of Midwestern liberal arts college bemoaning the Department of Education opening a 4th investigation on her campus: "I now spend 80 percent of my time and $500,000 a year in lawyer's fees trying to dig my way out of this." A Chief of Police at a Texas college: "The President has told me to 'keep the bigger picture' in mind when we investigate claims of sexual assault."
