Coleman Insights Names David Baird & Eileen Genna To New VP Positions
Coleman Insights has announced that David Baird has been named Vice President of Research Operations and that Eileen Genna has been named Vice President of Business Operations. The appointments, which are effective immediately, were made by Warren Kurtzman , president at Coleman Insights.
