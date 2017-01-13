Carmen Entzel Releases Devotions from the Heart
"Devotions from the Heart" is the creation of Carmen Entzel, first-time author and retiree who enjoys gardening, photography, crafts, and antique hunting. She and her husband, Gene, reside in Missoula, Montana, with their sassy but sweet toy fox terrier, Callie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
|Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat
|Oct '16
|Clarence Honker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC