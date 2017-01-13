Carmen Entzel Releases Devotions from...

Carmen Entzel Releases Devotions from the Heart

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Devotions from the Heart" is the creation of Carmen Entzel, first-time author and retiree who enjoys gardening, photography, crafts, and antique hunting. She and her husband, Gene, reside in Missoula, Montana, with their sassy but sweet toy fox terrier, Callie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff Oct '16 Marty Karloff 1
Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat Oct '16 Clarence Honker 3
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Missoula County was issued at January 13 at 12:22PM MST

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC