Arntzen hasn't decided on 'Graduation Matters' program
The new state superintendent of public instruction says she hasn't decided whether her office will continue the Graduation Matters Montana program, which gives private grant money to communities for projects that encourage students to graduate from high school. Last week, Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier sent an email to the Ravalli Republic newspaper saying the program was being phased out.
