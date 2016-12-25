White Supremacists Plan Armed Protest Against Jews in Montana
The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer has announced it is organizing an armed march through the streets of Whitefish, Montana to demonstrate against Jews and Jewish businesses. The website has led a campaign saying Jews are harming the business of prominent white nationalist leader Richard Spencer's mother by calling for a boycott of the luxury condominiums she runs in the upscale ski resort town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec 8
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
|Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat
|Oct '16
|Clarence Honker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC