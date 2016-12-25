White Supremacists Plan Armed Protest...

White Supremacists Plan Armed Protest Against Jews in Montana

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: News Max

The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer has announced it is organizing an armed march through the streets of Whitefish, Montana to demonstrate against Jews and Jewish businesses. The website has led a campaign saying Jews are harming the business of prominent white nationalist leader Richard Spencer's mother by calling for a boycott of the luxury condominiums she runs in the upscale ski resort town.

