White Supremacist Web Site Calls for Online Attacks Against Jews in Whitefish, Montana
A call to action by the anti-Semitic 'The Daily Stormer' revealed the names and personal contact information of Jewish people they claimed had 'harassed and extorted' the parents of white supremacist Richard Spencer. 'The Daily Stormer' called for a retaliatory 'troll storm' against Jews in Whitefish, Montana, whom they accused of causing economic hardship to the parents of white supremacist Richard Spencer.
