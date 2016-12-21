Pro-Trump Nazi Website Publishes Personal Info Of Jewish People
The Daily Stormer, a Nazi website that has endorsed and supports Donald Trump published the names and personal contact information for Jewish people and urged its readers to "TAKE ACTION." The site made the posting in response to a news story indicating that the mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer was forced to move her business in Whitefish, Montana, due to her son's outspoken views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oliver Willis.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec 8
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov 23
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
|Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat
|Oct '16
|Clarence Honker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC