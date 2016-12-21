Pro-Trump Nazi Website Publishes Pers...

Pro-Trump Nazi Website Publishes Personal Info Of Jewish People

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Oliver Willis

The Daily Stormer, a Nazi website that has endorsed and supports Donald Trump published the names and personal contact information for Jewish people and urged its readers to "TAKE ACTION." The site made the posting in response to a news story indicating that the mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer was forced to move her business in Whitefish, Montana, due to her son's outspoken views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oliver Willis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec 8 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov 23 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff Oct '16 Marty Karloff 1
Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat Oct '16 Clarence Honker 3
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC