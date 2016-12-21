Montana Judge Rules to Reopen Medical Dispensaries
In November, voters struck down the Montana Marijuana Act, passed in 2011, renaming it the Montana Medical Marijuana Act . The renaming brought certain changes, one of which forced a three-patient limit on providers - a decision that closed the medical dispensaries across the state, leaving thousands of registered medical patients without providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec 8
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov 23
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Lee Jordanaire
|6
|Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff
|Oct '16
|Marty Karloff
|1
|Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat
|Oct '16
|Clarence Honker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC