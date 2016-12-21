Missoula man charged with failing to ...

Missoula man charged with failing to pay restitution

A 52-year-old Missoula man is charged with failing to pay restitution for the theft of brass from an ammunition reloading business in Stevensville. The Missoulian reports John Michael Frenn made an initial appearance in Ravalli County Justice Court on Tuesday after being charged with two counts each of theft and forgery.

