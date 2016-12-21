Men who carjacked family to be senten...

Men who carjacked family to be sentenced in February

Two men who robbed a Missoula convenience store, carjacked a family from Washington state and shot at police during s pursuit are scheduled to be sentenced in February. The Missoulian reports that Thomas Earl Dempsey and Nick West in November pleaded guilty to some of their charges and have since reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

