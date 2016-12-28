Jean Atthowe

Jean Atthowe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bitterroot Star

Jean Atthowe died just shy of her 86th birthday on December 19, 2016 at home in Richland, Oregon with her daughter , son-in-law and surrounded by her five rescue pets: two dogs and three cats.Jean was born in Brooklyn, New York February 26, 1931 and grew up in two worlds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bitterroot Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec 8 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired Nov '16 Don Birkholz 1
Old Kkuck, Toothless Fool, Smelly Old Codger (May '16) Oct '16 Lee Jordanaire 6
Blacks: Dumdum and Drummer, Even Geoff Oct '16 Marty Karloff 1
Gawker Gone, Denton Dies, Gamers Gloat Oct '16 Clarence Honker 3
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC