Groups file lawsuit over Bitterroot Forest recreation plan

A number of multiple-use recreation groups have filed a lawsuit in hopes of forcing the Bitterroot National Forest to redraw its travel plan. The Missoulian reports that in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula, seven groups argue Bitterroot Forest officials ignored key public input and violated existing statutes and policies in developing the plan that establishes where motorized travel is allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.