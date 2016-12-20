Grizzly bear committee gets rid of 6-second bear spray rule
A group of grizzly bear managers is dropping its recommendation for how long people should spray a can of bear spray when they encounter a charging grizzly. The Missoulian reports the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee decided Tuesday to no longer recommend people spray at bears for six seconds.
