Dual enrollment grows, but tuition challenges some students
The Missoulian reports that 290 out of 478 Missoula County Public Schools students paid fall dual credit course fees. Missoula College Dean Shannon O'Brien said the $150 cost per semester for a three-credit course can be prohibitive for some students.
