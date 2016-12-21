Bill to fix wildfire disaster funding dies in Congress

The Missoulian reports that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, announced Wednesday that conference talks on the Energy Policy Modernization Act were unlikely to resume until 2017. The package included the Wildfire Disaster Funding measure to fix the U.S. Forest Service's budget issues as well as a permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, two measures supported by all of Montana's congressional delegation.

