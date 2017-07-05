Thousands enjoy annual Mission Viejo street fair for the Fourth
The Mission Viejo Activities Committee hosts their annual Fourth of July street fair along Olympiad Rd. in Mission Viejo on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The fair featured music, food, carnival attractions and other activities.
