Tuna contaminated with hepatitis A recalled from Southern California restaurants, hotels
Several Southern California restaurants and hotels recently had to find new yellowfin tuna providers temporarily, when some batches of seafood tested positive for hepatitis A contamination. Tests done in mid-May by the seafood processors and exporters Sustainable Seafood Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr '17
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr '17
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr '17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC