Saint Mesa Wants You to Feel Free With New Track 'Maderas'

With the upbeat vibes singer-songwriter Saint Mesa brings through his music, one would never think he had to overcome some extreme adversity before becoming a musician. After fighting a rare disease in his early teens, the Mission Viejo, California native began writing songs in the hospital -- now 21 years old and sickness-free, he's able to completely express himself through his music, which most recently includes his new track "Maderas," out today .

